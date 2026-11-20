Rockstar Games has released the official soundtrack album for Grand Theft Auto VI — Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album. The collection includes 34 tracks, 24 of which had not previously been released. The album was created in partnership with Atlantic Records and was released the day after the video game’s global launch. In Miami, United States, Rockstar Games and PlayStation will hold a music festival on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

New tracks

Among the new tracks are Dua Lipa’s Go Easy, Playboi Carti’s AHH YEA, and Lana Del Rey’s Crazy for You. The album also includes JENNIE’s Power Trip, Camila Cabello’s Sweet Like Candy, Zara Larsson’s Fast Emotion, and Burna Boy’s Bigger.

Ten of the 34 tracks were available before the album’s release. Six of them were released on September 17, when Rockstar first announced the collection, while another four singles were released between October and November. The latter include Cardi B’s Don't Chart, Fuerza Regida’s Suzuki, Justice’s Flower in a Hurricane, and Tove Lo’s Blood in Your Eyes.

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The collection also includes the previously released RHYNO by Travis Scott, That's It by Yung Lean featuring Future and Metro Boomin, and Last Thing You Need by Morgan Wallen.

Festival and separate album

The soundtrack spans hip-hop, pop, electronic, country, and Latin music, reflecting the musical landscape of the fictional state of Leonida and the Miami-inspired city of Vice City.

Travis Scott, Cardi B, Don Toliver, and Kodak Black will perform on two stages at the Mana Wynwood festival in Miami. Justice will play a DJ set. The album is available on streaming platforms, as well as on vinyl and CD. A separate album featuring the original score written by the French electronic duo Justice is scheduled for December 11.

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