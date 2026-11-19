American company Scout Motors plans to sell the base electric version of its upcoming Traveler SUV for less than $60,000. CEO Scott Keogh assured that the previously announced pricing target remains unchanged, Motor1 reports.

According to Keogh, the Traveler without additional equipment will cost less than $60,000. A version with nearly all available options, he estimates, will fall in the upper $80,000 range or lower $90,000 range. At the same time, additional accessories could bring the vehicle's price close to $100,000 or above that mark.

Range-extender version

Scout is also preparing a Harvester powertrain with a range extender for the Traveler. It is expected to combine an electric drive with a naturally aspirated four-cylinder Volkswagen Group gasoline engine that will operate as a generator. It is planned to be placed behind the rear axle.

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The company says this modification will have approximately 800 hp and 1,356 Nm of torque. The target acceleration to 97 km/h is about 3.5 seconds, while the total range is approximately 805 km. On electric power, the SUV will be able to cover about 241 km before the gasoline generator is activated, according to Keogh's estimate.

Platform for other brands

The Traveler will have a body-on-frame architecture that Scout Motors could potentially use for models of other Volkswagen Group brands. Keogh said that developing an Audi or Volkswagen SUV on this platform is possible, but emphasized that there are no confirmed plans.

Scout is also considering a three-row version of the Traveler. It would require a longer wheelbase and changes to the frame design. The first production Scout models are expected in 2028: the Traveler is set to arrive before the Terra pickup.

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