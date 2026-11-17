Sellas Life Sciences said that its experimental immunotherapy galinpepimut-S reduced the risk of death by 41% compared with standard treatment in patients with late-stage acute myeloid leukemia. According to STAT News, the company said the result met the primary goal of the Phase III clinical trial.

Company statement

Sellas reported the result on Tuesday, November 17. The company describes galinpepimut-S as an experimental immunotherapy for blood cancer. The available portion of the publication does not provide other study metrics or detailed data on its progress.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The author’s previous forecast

STAT News author Adam Feuerstein noted that he had been wrong in his assessment of the drug’s prospects. In a column published in September, he predicted that galinpepimut-S would not be able to extend survival in the Phase III trial.

Read us on