Slate Auto will retain a fixed range of 205 miles for the 2027 model-year Slate Truck electric pickup regardless of trim level. The model’s base price in the United States will be $24,950, excluding a $1,450 destination charge, meaning the most affordable configuration will cost $26,400.

Bet on a smaller battery

As Motor1 reports, the pickup will have a single 181-hp electric motor on the rear axle, a lithium iron phosphate battery, and an NACS charging connector. The 205-mile range will not change depending on the selected options.

The company justifies this approach with data from a 2024 AAA survey: on average, US residents drive about 31 miles per day. At that rate, a full charge of the Slate Truck should theoretically last for nearly a week of daily trips. The model is approximately two feet shorter than the Ford Maverick, which the source calls the smallest pickup sold in the United States.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conversion into a crossover

An optional conversion kit makes it possible to turn the two-seat pickup into a five-seat crossover. The kit includes a safety frame, airbags, and a rear seat. The components are designed so that many owners can install them in a home garage using basic tools.

The Squareback and Fastback versions will mostly be delivered from the factory already assembled as crossovers. Their starting prices are $29,950 and $31,950 respectively, excluding the destination charge, which is the same for all configurations. The 205-mile range will remain available for the pickup, Squareback, and Fastback.

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