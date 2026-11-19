Trump Media & Technology Group, the owner of the Truth Social platform, plans to repay up to $883.5 million in convertible note debt without selling bitcoin or issuing new shares. The company has already repurchased $100 million in notes at a discount to par value, CoinDesk reports.

Right to demand payment

In May 2025, Trump Media sold $1 billion in zero-interest convertible notes backed by bitcoin to finance its purchase. These securities mature in 2028, but their holders may make a one-time demand for payment of the full par value in cash on November 30, 2026.

The company’s interim CEO, Kevin McGurn, said Trump Media intends to use available cash and credit facilities to improve its capital structure without an additional share issuance. According to him, the company seeks to retain as much bitcoin as possible for its yield-generation strategy and wait for the asset’s value to recover.

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Bitcoin and cash reserves

As of September 30, Trump Media held approximately 15,649 BTC, according to its quarterly report. At a price of about $63,750 per bitcoin and assuming the reserve volume remained unchanged, their value was estimated at roughly $998 million, compared with about $1.31 billion at the end of September.

The company also reported $393 million in cash and short-term investments, as well as $31 million in restricted cash as of September 30. It subsequently spent money on repurchasing notes and the planned merger with TAE Technologies, and on October 7 raised another $100 million under an existing convertible loan.

In its quarterly filing, Trump Media warned that if other funding sources prove insufficient, it may sell bitcoin or other digital assets to finance such a repurchase. Conversion of the securities into shares appears unattractive for their holders: the conversion price is about $34.72 per share, while the company’s shares were trading at around $4.

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