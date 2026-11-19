Valve has finished processing all orders from the waiting list for the smaller version of the Steam Machine gaming PC with a 512GB drive. The model can now be purchased by anyone while devices remain in stock, Engadget reports.

Sales without a new waiting list

Valve did not specify how many 512GB Steam Machines it has in its current inventory. The company will not open a new waiting list for this version: after the available batch sells out, the model will be marked on Steam as unavailable for sale.

The company introduced the waiting list to manage demand for the Steam Machine after the Steam Controller became difficult to purchase due to high demand.

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Restrictions for the 2TB version

The situation with the 2TB model is different. Valve has finished sending purchase invitations to all holders of previous reservations. Users who joined the queue later will retain their places, but new applications will no longer be accepted. Steam marks this model as unavailable because there are more people wishing to buy it than available devices.

The company said it will continue producing Steam Machines, but device availability may change, as may their price. According to Valve, production of the version with a 2TB drive will be especially limited. Supplies are also affected by high prices for memory and storage drives, which have risen amid the expansion of data centers for the artificial intelligence industry. Valve said it plans to provide more information about Steam Machine availability in January.

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