In the United States, Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car development unit, announced two robotaxi recalls following incidents involving closed freeway lanes and manual traffic control. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Reasons for the recalls

The company announced the decision on Friday, November 20. It concerns two separate robotaxi recalls due to incidents involving closed freeway lanes and during manual traffic control. Waymo cited these situations as grounds for the recalls.

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Freeway restrictions

Earlier that same week, Waymo said it had suspended the operation of its vehicles on US freeways. The company did so after a California regulator barred its vehicles from traveling on freeways in the state. Thus, the suspension of freeway operations preceded the announcement of the two recalls.

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