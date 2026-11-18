Waymo has temporarily suspended robotaxi rides on highways in all US states. The decision was made after the California Department of Motor Vehicles banned the company’s driverless taxis from operating on the state’s freeways, InsideEVs reports.

Ban in California

The California regulator imposed the restriction last week. It formally applies only within the state, but Waymo decided to halt the operation of its vehicles on high-speed roads nationwide to assess the system’s performance. The service for booking driverless rides on city streets continues to operate.

According to the California DMV, the ban was prompted by a series of incidents in which Waymo robotaxis entered active roadwork zones. The agency said the company’s driverless operations on highways pose an immediate threat to public safety.

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Previous incidents and review

In June, Waymo had already recalled 3,871 electric robotaxis with its fifth-generation automated driving system. The reason was concern that the vehicles could enter lanes closed due to roadworks at speed.

Also recently, on California’s I-280, a driverless Jaguar I-Pace branded by Waymo attempted to bypass a police road closure set up to clear debris from the roadway. A police officer stopped the vehicle. The publication notes that this incident is not related to the DMV’s decision.

Waymo said it is working with the California DMV and officials in other states to restore highway rides. The company operates in 15 US cities and had offered driverless rides on California freeways since November last year. Earlier this month, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched a review of one of Waymo’s software updates designed to prevent robotaxis from passing stopped school buses.

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