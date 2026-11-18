YG Entertainment continues to discuss Blackpink’s future activities with the group’s members after its name was not included in a new list of artists with exclusive contracts. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the company has confirmed neither the group’s disbandment nor the termination of its agreement with the members.

The group is absent from the contract list

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, YG Entertainment’s third-quarter financial report, released on November 16, listed Babymonster, Winner, Treasure and solo rapper Eun Ji-won among artists with exclusive contracts as of September 30. Blackpink was not included in the list.

The group, which consists of Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo, had previously appeared in YG Entertainment’s contract disclosures after renewing its agreement for group activities in December 2023. In particular, it was mentioned in the company’s half-year report released in August 2026. At the same time, Blackpink’s latest release was still listed in the report’s section on the company’s activities.

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Members are focused on solo careers

YG Entertainment said that all four members are currently focused on their individual careers, while talks on Blackpink’s further activities are ongoing. The company added that it respects the members’ desire to focus on individual activities at this time.

In December 2023, the members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment only for group activities, without extending their individual exclusive agreements. Jennie founded the agency Odd Atelier, Jisoo founded Blissoo, Lisa founded Lloud, and Rosé signed a contract with The Black Label. After completing the Deadline world tour in January 2026, Blackpink released its third mini-album, Deadline, in February.

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