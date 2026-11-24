Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding (IRH) has agreed the terms of a potential acquisition of Dublin-based mining company Kenmare Resources for £352.8 million, or about $460 million. If the deal is concluded, IRH will gain control of the Moma mine in Mozambique, one of the world’s largest titanium mineral deposits.

Terms of the potential deal

As The National reports, IRH is prepared to pay 380 pence per Kenmare share. This is 52% above the closing price on November 20 and more than double the average share price in the 30 days before October 5, when the quotation had not yet been affected by rumours of a potential deal.

Kenmare’s board of directors is unanimously prepared to recommend a firm offer on these terms if it is formally made. At the same time, the companies stressed that there is no guarantee a final offer will be submitted. Under Irish takeover rules, IRH has until 5:00 p.m. Dublin time on December 15 to make a firm offer or withdraw from it.

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Approval in Mozambique

The deal depends on the Mozambican government approving the change of control over the asset without material changes to Kenmare’s mining licence. The country’s tax authority must also confirm potential capital gains tax liabilities. IRH is seeking irrevocable support from Kenmare directors and some institutional investors.

Kenmare is the largest seller of ilmenite on the open market and supplies about 6% of global output. Ilmenite is an iron-titanium mineral that is the main raw material for producing titanium pigments and metal. At current extraction rates, the resources of the Moma mine will last for more than 100 years, and the operation produced 1 million tonnes of finished products last year.

IRH was founded in 2022. In 2024, the company acquired a 51% stake in Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia after committing to invest $1.1 billion in restoring the operation. Last year, it also agreed to buy 56% of Congolese tin producer Alphamin Resources for $367 million.

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