Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike announced its intention to acquire Zscaler in a stock-for-stock deal that values Zscaler at approximately $43.9 billion. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the deal is expected to strengthen CrowdStrike's position in network security and zero-trust services.

Terms of the stock exchange

Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each of their shares. This exchange ratio implies a valuation of approximately $260.41 per Zscaler share, 34% above the most recent closing price.

After the transaction is completed, current CrowdStrike shareholders will own about 84.1% of the combined company.

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Market reaction and companies' goals

In premarket trading, Zscaler shares rose by more than 13.4%, while CrowdStrike shares lost 5%. The combination could create one of the world's largest specialized cybersecurity service providers.

The companies expect to begin operating with combined annual recurring revenue of more than $10 billion and are targeting $1 billion in annual revenue synergies. The report notes that corporate clients are seeking to reduce the number of security vendors, choosing companies that offer several products within a single business relationship.

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