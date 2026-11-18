Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks announced its intention to acquire AI startup Applied Compute in a stock deal valued at $4.5 billion. The company aims to help businesses securely deploy open-weight artificial intelligence models, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Software for models

Applied Compute sells software that enables companies to adapt and run open-weight models on their own data. In such AI models, the trained parameters are publicly available.

After the deal was announced, Palo Alto Networks shares rose 8.5% in after-hours trading. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the third quarter of fiscal 2027.

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Revenue forecast

The acquisition of Applied Compute continues a series of Palo Alto Networks deals in 2026. They also included identity security company CyberArk and systems observability solutions developer Chronosphere.

Separately, Palo Alto Networks forecast fiscal 2027 revenue of between $14.52 billion and $14.57 billion. According to LSEG, this is above analysts' average estimate of $14.16 billion.

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