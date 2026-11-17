Abu Dhabi-based UAE company Barq Group has signed an agreement with U.S. company Elroy Air to purchase up to 20 autonomous hybrid-electric Chaparral cargo drones. The aircraft are planned for use in defense and commercial logistics tasks, AeroTime reports.

Five firm orders

The agreement, announced by the companies on November 16, 2026, includes five firm orders and reservations for another 15 production slots secured by deposits. Barq Group paid a $10.25 million deposit, covering 50% of the cost of each of the five drones ordered under the firm contract. The company must also make additional prepayment payments for the reserved production slots.

The initial value of the agreement to purchase up to 20 Chaparrals is up to $70 million for the aircraft alone. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027.

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Chaparral specifications

The Chaparral can carry more than 500 pounds of cargo over distances of up to 450 miles and does not require specially designated runways. The drone uses eight vertical and four forward propellers and performs vertical takeoffs and landings. According to Elroy Air, flexible refueling options make it possible to avoid dependence on charging infrastructure.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will manufacture the heavy cargo drones at its facility in Sacramento, California. Production of the first aircraft is expected to begin at the end of 2026. Elroy Air recently completed autonomous unmanned flights authorized under the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration eVTOL Integration Program.

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