Zillow forecasts that rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages in the United States will remain above 7% at least until mid-2027. It also expects home sales to decline by 3.5%, Fortune reports.

Mortgage rates and home sales

According to Freddie Mac, as of Wednesday, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.21%. A week earlier, it stood at 7.28%, while in the same period of the previous year it was 6.23%. The weekly decline was linked to a stock market downturn, which pushed investors toward US Treasury bonds and lowered their yields.

In October, existing-home sales fell by 5.5% compared with September and by 8.8% year over year, to an annualized rate of 3.75 million properties. This is the lowest figure in 16 years. The number of pending transactions, an indicator of future sales, decreased by 4.7% over the month and by 16.7% over the year, setting a second consecutive record low.

Impact of inflation

Zillow senior economist Kara Ng noted that an economic slowdown or faster inflation decline could ease pressure on mortgage rates sooner. At the same time, she pointed out that rents under new leases in 2025–2026 are growing at the fastest pace, so they are no longer holding back housing inflation indicators.

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Zillow forecasts that housing supply will increase by about 11% next year. According to Ng's assessment, this could be enough to meet demand if buyers return to the market.

A sluggish market

The share of homes changing ownership annually in the United States stands at 3.8%, compared with about 5% before the financial crisis. The 30-year mortgage rate rose from roughly 6.60% in July to 7.61% in early October and has remained above 7% since then.

Zillow CEO Jeremy Wacksman previously told CNBC that an increase of a full percentage point over three months was among the fastest in decades. In his assessment, the mortgage market for home purchases declined by 4% year over year, while the drop in the fourth quarter could amount to 10–15%.

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