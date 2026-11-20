Chevron and HELLENiQ ENERGY will begin seismic surveys for oil and natural gas in the southern part of the Ionian Sea near Greece in the coming days. The work will be carried out by energy data company TGS, Euronews reports, citing Greek Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou.

Vessel has already arrived in the work area

The research vessel Ramform Tethys has already arrived in the area after approval of a request to issue a NAVTEX, a maritime navigational warning. It will survey areas for which the consortium holds exploration rights. The seismic surveys are planned to be completed by the end of January 2027.

The data obtained are expected to help Chevron and HELLENiQ ENERGY assess the prospects of the areas for exploratory drilling. Greece depends on imported gas, while commercially recoverable reserves could become a domestic source of supply.

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Separate tender for data collection

At the same time, three industry companies — SLB, Viridien and BGP — have submitted applications to collect and process non-exclusive seismic data in the waters of western and southern Greece. The international tender is being conducted by the Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company, HEREMA.

On November 19, HEREMA's evaluation committee opened three applications and is to select one or more contractors to carry out the work. According to Papastavrou, the seismic surveys will be conducted in accordance with international law, including maritime law, and in compliance with safety and environmental protection requirements.

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