European Union companies have already spent an estimated €8.7 billion in 2026 on Russian liquefied natural gas from the Yamal project. This was reported by Der Spiegel, citing new calculations obtained by the publication.

Estimated spending by EU companies

This specifically concerns LNG — liquefied natural gas. The article states that the spending was made by EU companies, and the amount is presented as an estimate.

According to the publication, the calculations concern supplies from the Yamal project. The available description of the publication provides only a general estimate of spending on this Russian gas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assessment of the impact of the payments

Der Spiegel believes that the funds received by Russia, the aggressor state, help it in its war against Ukraine. The publication describes these payments as billions in revenues flowing from Europe into the Russian military treasury.

Stefan Schultz is named as the author of the article. The publication is dated November 11, 2026.

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