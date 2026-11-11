U.S. companies American Deep Sea Minerals, Inc. (ADSM) and American Ocean Minerals Corporation (AOM) have submitted applications to the U.S. government for licenses to explore the seabed in international waters in the southern Pacific Ocean, near the Cook Islands, Kiribati and French Polynesia. This was reported by Mongabay.

One of the areas, Eastern High Seas Pocket 3, covering 101,064 square kilometers, borders the exclusive economic zones of the Cook Islands, Kiribati and French Polynesia. The second area, covering 89,645 square kilometers, is located south of the Cook Islands' exclusive economic zone. Most such areas contain polymetallic nodules with nickel, manganese, copper, cobalt and other minerals.

French Polynesia's objections

The government of French Polynesia opposed ADSM's plans for Eastern High Seas Pocket 3. In a letter to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it called for the company's application to be rejected or for its consideration to be suspended in order to provide additional information, conduct a thorough environmental assessment and hold consultations with regional governments and organizations.

French Polynesia also questioned NOAA's authority to issue mining permits in international waters. The government stressed that the area is adjacent to the Tainui Atea network of marine protected areas and the strictly protected Société Ouest reserve. The area was described as an ecological corridor for marine mammals, sharks, rays, turtles, seabirds, pelagic fish species and deep-sea habitats.

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Risks to fisheries

Since 2010, Eastern High Seas Pocket 3 has had the status of a special management area of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC). Fishing there is subject to enhanced monitoring, and transshipment of catches between vessels is prohibited.

Environmental organizations in the Cook Islands and French Polynesia also urged NOAA to reject ADSM's application, pointing to the area's importance for the migration of tuna, whales and turtles. Jesse van der Grient, an expert at the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, stated that if mining takes place, discharge plumes could move into the exclusive economic zones of neighboring states and affect tuna and other commercial species.

ADSM proposed a four-year technical program focused on scientific and environmental research, which is to conclude with testing mining equipment. NOAA published ADSM's application in the Federal Register and held virtual public hearings in July, but has not announced any further decisions on it.

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