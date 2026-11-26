At least two California companies controlled by entities with Chinese owners purchased Nvidia's most advanced artificial intelligence chips. This is stated in a CBS News investigation reported by Anadolu Agency.

Nvidia partner in San Jose

One of the companies is San Jose-based RiCloud AI. It holds Nvidia's preferred partner status, which provides priority access to advanced chips, software and technical support. At the same time, its parent company, Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings, is based in Shenzhen, China.

Corporate documents cited by CBS News indicate that Yuxing CEO Kong Yu was educated at the People's Liberation Army Command College of China. US officials have not accused RiCloud AI or its Chinese parent company of wrongdoing.

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Server exports to Southeast Asia

Another company, Aivres, has Nvidia's highest partnership status — elite computing partner. It previously operated under the name Inspur and changed its name after its Chinese parent company was added to a US government security list in 2023.

According to the investigation, certain US companies with Chinese owners leased or sold Nvidia-based servers to businesses in Southeast Asia. Trade records indicate that Aivres exported advanced technologies worth at least $5.6 billion to the region from April 2024 through February 2026, including servers with restricted Blackwell chips.

The Washington-based nonprofit organization C4ADS, which specializes in security issues, also participated in the investigation and analyzed corporate documents and ownership structure data.

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