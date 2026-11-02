The Communist Party of China has introduced new rules for screening and promoting officials ahead of major personnel reshuffles expected next year. As the South China Morning Post reports, the provisions were included in a resolution adopted at the fifth plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC.

Performance assessment in crises

The document provides that officials will be assessed based on their actions at critical moments and during difficult challenges. Party personnel bodies were instructed not to rely solely on candidates’ age, education or work experience. The resolution also warns against appointments intended primarily to ensure demographic balance in leadership if this comes at the expense of candidates’ professional qualities.

The CPC called for strict adherence to term limits in leadership positions to avoid the constant movement of officials between appointments. At the same time, the party must maintain personnel continuity among senior, mid-level and younger officials, as well as develop the careers of women, ethnic minorities and non-party figures.

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Stricter screening of candidates

Before promotion, officials will have to undergo more thorough checks. These will include disclosure of information on family ties and personal wealth, coordination with anti-corruption bodies, and an assessment of disciplinary sanctions and citizens’ complaints.

The resolution also reaffirmed zero tolerance for informal groups, patronage networks, nepotism, and the buying and selling of positions. Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an explanatory note that devoting the plenum to party governance is necessary to preserve the CPC’s ideological purity and its long-term rule.

According to Xie Maosong, a senior research fellow at the National Institute of Strategic Studies of Tsinghua University, the new rules are intended to favor managers with proven experience in various fields over officials who build their careers on formal indicators and short-term projects.

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