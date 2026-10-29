The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, at a plenum in Beijing, adopted measures to tighten discipline within the party and reduce corruption among officials. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Plenum decisions

The fifth plenum of the Central Committee, chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping, concluded on October 29. Its participants approved a decision on “advancing comprehensive and strict governance of the party.” The document provides, among other things, for reducing corruption among party officials.

The Central Committee consists of about 300 officials. Plenums of this body have previously been important moments for strengthening Xi Jinping’s political position. At the same time, the statement issued after the meeting did not refer to the Chinese leader as the “people’s leader” — a title that would have signified a further elevation of his political status.

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Personnel changes

Xi Jinping has been conducting an anti-corruption campaign for 14 years. During this time, thousands of officials have been removed from office, including dozens of Central Committee members. This year’s plenum had the lowest attendance since Mao Zedong’s death in 1976: before the meeting began, eight seats on the Central Committee were vacant.

During the plenum, some vacancies were filled. Zhang Shengmin, head of the anti-corruption body who is also vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, was promoted to the Politburo, the country’s top decision-making body. The Politburo now has 22 members.

In August, China removed Zhang Youxia, who was the highest-ranking general, from office after a months-long corruption investigation. Following his removal, only Xi Jinping and Zhang Shengmin remained on the Central Military Commission, which is supposed to consist of seven representatives. The plenum took place ahead of next year’s party congress, at which 73-year-old Xi Jinping will almost certainly receive a fourth term, according to Channel NewsAsia.

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