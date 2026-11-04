Colombia's Congress has approved President Abelardo de la Espriella's bill, which tightens the conditions for members of illegal armed groups who voluntarily surrender to the authorities. The document moves away from the “total peace” policy pursued by former President Gustavo Petro, TimesLIVE reports.

The Senate backed the initiative by 57 votes to 24, while the House of Representatives approved it by 95 votes to 10. The bill will now be sent to de la Espriella for signing.

Conditions for reduced sentences

The bill stipulates that members of illegal armed groups will not be able to hold public office or take part in peace negotiations. Instead, they may count on a reduced sentence if they lay down their weapons, identify other members of the groups, hand over assets, and provide information about political ties and corruption networks.

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They will also be required to hand over recruited or abducted minors and assist in the search for missing persons. Prison terms may be reduced by a maximum of 50%, and by a maximum of 30% for commanders. At the same time, group leaders may not be given sentences of less than 10 years in prison.

Abandoning the previous administration's approach

The new rules do not provide for the suspension of arrest warrants, the halting of extradition, or law enforcement operations. During the election campaign, de la Espriella promised to end negotiations with left-wing guerrilla and criminal groups and use the army against them.

De la Espriella's government says that negotiations under Petro's presidency, including the suspension of arrest warrants and the introduction of ceasefires, enabled the groups to expand their membership and strengthen control over territories important for drug trafficking and illegal mining. According to Colombia's Ministry of Defense, the number of members of such groups rose from 15,120 at the end of 2022 to approximately 28,802 in July 2026.

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