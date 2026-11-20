The US Congress has less than three weeks to agree on funding for federal agencies after December 11, when the current funding expires. Negotiations between Republicans and Democrats are complicated by disagreements over the war with Iran and President Donald Trump’s demand to allocate an additional $350 billion to the Pentagon, Cyprus Mail reports.

Both parties are trying to reach an agreement on temporary government funding until the beginning of next year. Then, according to the publication, Democrats are to take control of the Senate and the House of Representatives after a decisive victory in the November midterm elections. At least 60 votes are needed in the Senate to pass a bipartisan package.

Disputes over Iran

Democrats are discussing whether to insist on including provisions in the budget bill that would limit the president’s use of force against Iran. Most Republicans oppose such restrictions.

Democratic Senator from Vermont Peter Welch said that his party does not want to fund the war, but at the same time does not seek a government shutdown. Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune called a possible new shutdown a colossal mistake and serious harm to Americans.

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Some Democrats also oppose cutting off government funding. Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro, the leading Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, stressed that a shutdown in itself would not stop the war.

Defense spending

Senate Republicans have not reached an agreement on using the budget reconciliation procedure to fulfill Trump’s request for $350 billion in defense spending. Such a procedure would allow the bill to pass by a simple majority vote and bypass Democratic opposition.

For now, Republicans have decided to hold bipartisan negotiations on their proposed $1.1 trillion defense appropriations bill. It includes only $69 billion of the additional funding requested by the president. Republican Senator Mike Rounds warned that lawmakers may not have time to reach an agreement unless they speed up negotiations.

The sides also allow for the passage of some of the 12 annual appropriations bills to fund individual government structures through the end of fiscal year 2027, while funding for the remaining agencies would be provided through a temporary continuing resolution.

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