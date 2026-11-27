The US Congress has approved bill H.R. 973, which provides for the introduction of mandatory federal safety standards for e-bike batteries and electrical systems. On November 19, the Senate unanimously supported the Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act, while the House of Representatives approved it in April 2025 by 365 votes to 42. The bill has now been sent to the president for signature, Electrek reports.

Which standards will become mandatory

If the document enters into force, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission will be required within 180 days to adopt three UL standards as final federal safety standards. These are UL 2271 for light electric vehicle batteries, UL 2849 for e-bike electrical systems, and UL 2272 for personal electric transportation devices, including e-scooters.

At present, these requirements are largely voluntary at the federal level. At the same time, certain jurisdictions have already made certification mandatory: in particular, New York City requires certification to applicable UL standards for e-bikes, batteries, and other micromobility devices sold in the city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Impact on manufacturers and sellers

The bill also provides that future updates to these standards will generally become federal requirements 180 days after notification to the Commission, unless it determines that the changes do not improve safety.

For companies already selling certified products, the immediate impact may be limited. At the same time, the requirements may have the greatest effect on the segment of low-cost e-bikes, replacement batteries, and uncertified direct-import products. UL certification does not completely eliminate the risk of a lithium-ion battery fire, as danger may be caused by damage, improper repair, incompatible chargers, or manufacturing defects.

Read us on