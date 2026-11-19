The US Congress has approved the bipartisan Financial Exploitation Prevention Act of 2025, aimed at protecting older Americans and other vulnerable adults from financial fraud. The House of Representatives passed the measure in June, and the Senate approved it by unanimous consent on Wednesday evening — no senator objected. The bill will next be sent to President Donald Trump for signature, CNBC reports.

Delaying payments

The bill will allow mutual fund companies and their transfer agents, which maintain records of unit holders and transactions, to temporarily delay payments on unit redemption requests. This will be possible if they have reasonable grounds to believe that a request is connected to the financial exploitation of an investor.

The protection will apply to investors aged 65 and older, as well as younger adults who are likely to have mental or physical impairments that prevent them from independently protecting their own interests. Initially, payment may be delayed for up to 15 business days. If suspicion of exploitation remains, this period may be extended by another 10 business days. State regulators, certain government agencies, or courts will also be able to extend such a delay.

Trusted contact person

The bill also provides for a trusted contact person mechanism — a person whom a financial institution can contact if concerns arise regarding an investor's account. Such a person may try to prevent fraud by contacting the account holder.

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Mutual fund companies that use the new protection mechanisms will be required to ask clients to provide the name and contact details of at least one trusted contact person.

Losses from fraud

According to the US Federal Trade Commission, people aged 60 and older reported about $3 billion in fraud losses in 2025. This is 25% more than $2.4 billion in 2024 and 400% more than the 2020 figure of $600 million.

Only 6% of older victims reported losses of $100,000 or more, but such cases accounted for 70% of all reported losses in this age group. The FTC said that due to the large number of unreported cases, actual losses in 2025 could have ranged from $13.3 billion to $119.5 billion.

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