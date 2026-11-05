US Congress invites Jensen Huang to closed briefing — CNBC

In the United States, three Republican chairs of House committees invited Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to a closed briefing on his contacts with Megaspeed top executive Alice Huang. Lawmakers also want to discuss Nvidia’s security protocols for countering espionage by foreign states.

Invitation for November 18

The letter to the Nvidia chief was signed by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar, and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rick Crawford. They invited Huang to an in-person joint briefing on November 18 — the day after Nvidia’s planned publication of its third-quarter results.

The letter states that recent reports raise concerns about the People’s Republic of China’s access to sensitive U.S. technology and information. The committee chairs said it is important for Congress to establish the extent to which U.S. national security may have been put at risk.

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Reports about Alice Huang

As CNBC reports, The New York Times wrote last week that, according to U.S. intelligence, Chinese citizen Alice Huang passed information to Beijing and had a close relationship with Jensen Huang. According to the newspaper, U.S. President Donald Trump was informed about these intelligence findings about a year ago.

Nvidia did not confirm to CNBC whether Jensen Huang would attend the proposed briefing. The company said its regional cloud customers receive standard commercial information, rather than Nvidia’s confidential trade secrets or data related to national security. Nvidia also stressed that meetings with customers are a routine part of the work of a chief executive who speaks with thousands of company representatives each year.

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