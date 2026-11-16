Republican Congressman Scott DesJarlais has conceded defeat to Democrat Victoria Broderick in the election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Tennessee’s 4th District. As The Hill reports, DesJarlais wrote on Facebook on Monday that he had personally contacted Broderick to congratulate her and offer support in her new role.

The gap exceeded 200 votes

According to Decision Desk HQ, as of Monday afternoon, Broderick was leading the incumbent congressman by slightly more than 200 votes. She had 48.87% of the vote compared with 48.73% for DesJarlais, a margin of about one-tenth of a percentage point.

At the same time, Decision Desk HQ had not yet called the race in Tennessee’s 4th District. DesJarlais, who served eight terms in the House of Representatives, expressed hope in his post that the district would continue to receive proper attention and care.

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The candidate’s positions

DesJarlais significantly outspent Broderick on the campaign. In the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump won the district by a margin of 24 percentage points.

Broderick said she entered politics after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. During the campaign, she pledged to work to preserve rural hospitals, provide affordable preschool education, reduce gun violence while protecting responsible gun owners, and strengthen oversight of military and defense spending.

Broderick also supported decriminalizing marijuana and tightening oversight of artificial intelligence companies and data center projects. During his time in Congress, DesJarlais supported much of Trump’s agenda, including proposing to ban federal agencies from canceling or forgiving student loans.

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