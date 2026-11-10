In the United States, Republican Congressman Tom Emmer of Minnesota defeated August Pfluger, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee who represents Texas, in the race for the position of Republican minority whip in the House of Representatives in the next Congress. The Hill reports this.

Work as whip

Emmer has served as the Republican majority whip in the House of Representatives since 2023. He previously also chaired the National Republican Congressional Committee.

During his work in his current position, Emmer had to operate amid Republicans’ minimal majority in the House of Representatives. Conservative hard-liners often blocked the advancement of legislative initiatives, seeking concessions from party leadership.

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Working with divisions within the caucus

In a letter to fellow Republicans, Emmer noted that there will always be disagreements in the party over policy and strategy. According to him, the whip team over the past four years has helped members of the party conference discuss disputes and find a path to 218 votes.

In May, Emmer told The Hill that a softer approach is important for working with restless caucus members. The outlet also notes that he played a central role in advancing President Donald Trump’s legislative priorities, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

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