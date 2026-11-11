In the United States, Democratic House member Robert Garcia said that President Donald Trump has something to hide. He was responding to a letter from White House adviser William Scharf, who warned that Democrats’ promises to investigate the president’s administration could cross the line into outright criminality, The Guardian reports.

White House warning

Scharf said that congressional investigations must pursue a legitimate legislative purpose and cannot be used to punish individuals who have become targets of investigations or to prepare for criminal prosecution.

The White House adviser also referred to public statements by newly elected Democratic lawmakers, including Richard Ojeda, Katie Padilla Stout and Yassamin Ansari. Separately, he criticized Garcia’s Lawyer Up campaign, saying that its alleged purpose was not lawmaking but intimidation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Democrat’s response

Garcia, who is now the leading Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight, promised to continue the investigations. He said that Congress’s powers stem from Article I of the U.S. Constitution rather than depending on White House permission, and called them an integral part of legislative work.

According to him, voters supported Democrats so they would pass laws to eradicate corruption and abuse. Garcia also accused the administration of threatening unconstitutional actions against Congress and stressed that lawmakers would not be stopped by what he called baseless threats from the Justice Department or the president’s lawyers.

After the midterm elections, Democrats regained control of both chambers of Congress. In January, they will begin work with their largest majority in the House of Representatives since 2008.

Read us on