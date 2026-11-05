Republican Congressman Greg Steube of Florida will run for chair of the Republican Conference in the U.S. House of Representatives. According to The Hill, a source familiar with the matter confirmed his entry into the race.

Steube will become the third candidate for the position. He will face Congresswoman Erin Houchin of Indiana and the current conference chair, Lisa McClain of Michigan.

Criticism of party leadership

Steube's bid came after he sharply criticized Republican leadership in the House of Representatives and Senate in a post following the midterm elections. He said that party leaders, in his view, are “shamefully weak” and are more afraid of pursuing a conservative course than of disappointing the voters who brought Republicans to power.

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The congressman also accused the leadership of making concessions to moderate members of the caucus and called on it to step aside for new leaders who, he said, would defend a conservative direction. In an interview with Newsmax, Steube said he did not consider it appropriate to keep in leadership positions the same people who had been responsible for the party's communications over the past two years after the loss of more than 30 seats.

Three candidates

In a letter to fellow Republicans, Houchin stressed that she has more than 20 years of experience in public relations, communications and election campaigns. McClain, for her part, said on social media platform X that she has the support of dozens of House Republicans, as well as two Republican Party candidates elected to Congress in this election cycle.

The Republican Conference chair will play a key role in shaping the party's communications when Republicans move into opposition next year after Democrats won both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's elections.

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