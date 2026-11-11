In the United States, Republican Congressman Ken Calvert is projected to defeat Republican Congresswoman Young Kim in the election for California's 40th congressional district. According to The Hill, citing Decision Desk HQ, when 69% of the results had been reported, Calvert had 53.5% of the vote and Kim had 46.5%.

Combined district

The new 40th district combined Calvert's former 41st district and Kim's 40th district. It includes parts of Orange County and the Inland Empire region in San Bernardino County, including the cities of Mission Viejo, Corona, Lake Elsinore, and Rancho Santa Margarita.

Both candidates had previously represented significant parts of the territory within the district's new boundaries, although it included more of Calvert's former district than Kim's. The race resulted from the adoption of Proposition 50 in California last year.

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Calvert's campaign

Calvert was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992. According to The Hill, he is the longest-serving Republican in California's congressional delegation, served as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee's defense appropriations subcommittee, and leads the state's Republican delegation.

In his campaign, Calvert emphasized his conservative positions. As the Los Angeles Times reported, he also drew attention to Kim's 2021 vote with Democrats against a Donald Trump-era rule that rolled back methane emissions regulations. Calvert was endorsed by several major conservative and Republican organizations in California.

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