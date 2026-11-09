In the United States, Congressman Jason Crow plans to file a petition to secure a vote in the House of Representatives on a bill to restore Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghan nationals. The initiative comes amid reports of possible flights to deport Afghans to Pakistan as early as mid-November, followed by their return to Afghanistan, The Hill reports.

More than 8,000 people at risk of deportation

According to the outlet, after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security terminated TPS for Afghanistan, slightly more than 8,000 Afghans face the risk of deportation. Many of them arrived in the United States during the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Some of these people were unable to obtain another immigration status because of backlogs in the asylum system or difficulties obtaining special immigrant visas for those who worked with the U.S. military. In the summer, the U.S. Supreme Court concluded that courts have limited authority to review the suspension of TPS, allowing this protection to be revoked for nationals of 13 countries.

Crow, who served in Afghanistan, said that U.S. Afghan partners risked their lives helping American troops and that the United States must fulfill its promise to protect them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Flights and vote

Lawsuits against the deportations have already produced initial results. At the same time, according to The Hill, in a court filing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated its intention to proceed with deportation flights scheduled for November 16.

Pakistan, according to the outlet, is still considering the plan. A representative of the Taliban's foreign ministry also expressed serious concern over reports of a possible transfer of Afghan refugees to Pakistan. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not publicly confirmed details of possible operations, citing security and declining to comment on future flights, passenger lists, and destinations.

To force the House of Representatives to consider the bill, Crow must collect 218 signatures, including support from four Republicans. The bill has bipartisan support: its co-sponsors include Republicans Don Bacon and Maria Elvira Salazar. At the same time, its prospects in the Senate remain uncertain.

Read us on