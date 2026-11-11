In the United States, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie said that his petition to bring the Epstein Files Transparency Act II to a vote had collected 218 signatures. This is the threshold required to force the document onto the House of Representatives agenda, Anadolu Agency reports.

On November 11, Massie wrote on social media platform X that he was working with Democratic Congresswomen Pramila Jayapal and Teresa Leger Fernandez, as well as Congressman Ro Khanna, to bring the bill to a vote soon.

What the bill provides for

Massie introduced the bill on July 15 together with Khanna and Leger Fernandez. The Senate version of the document is led by Democratic Senators Jeff Merkley and Ben Ray Luján.

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The initiative would give state attorneys general, district attorneys, members of Congress, and victims in the Epstein case the right to sue the US attorney general over the withholding, redaction, delay, or non-publication of Epstein-related materials.

Access for victims and prosecutors

The document also provides victims with access to complete unredacted records about themselves, including FBI interview reports. The US Department of Justice would have to provide state and local prosecutors with the necessary unredacted materials, including by ensuring secure access to classified information.

In a July statement, Massie claimed that the Department of Justice was systematically failing to comply with the requirements of the law on disclosure of materials adopted on November 19, 2025. According to him, the department is unlawfully withholding more than 3 million Epstein files and retaining substantial redactions in the documents it publishes.

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