In the United States, California Congressman Pete Aguilar announced his intention to run for the position of Democratic Party whip in the House of Representatives. The statement came after Democrats’ victory in the midterm elections on Tuesday. The party is preparing to take control of the House of Representatives in January.

Aguilar’s campaign

Aguilar, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, asked colleagues in a letter to support his candidacy. He named affordability, congressional oversight of President Donald Trump’s administration, and maintaining unity among Democrats as priorities, Anadolu Agency reports.

In the letter, Aguilar wrote that voters tasked Democrats with serving as a counterweight to the presidency while also focusing on affordability issues.

The whip is one of the leadership positions within a party caucus. The official is responsible for party discipline, securing the necessary number of votes to pass legislative decisions, and coordinating votes among caucus members.

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Election of new leadership

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has also officially launched a campaign for the position of speaker. If elected, he will become the first Black speaker of the House of Representatives in U.S. history. The speaker is elected by the full House of Representatives; the position is second in the presidential line of succession after the vice president.

Current Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, who is Jeffries’ deputy, announced her bid for the position of majority leader. If elected, she will become the first woman in this position. House Democrats will hold internal leadership elections on November 18–19. The new Congress is scheduled to convene on January 3, when the full House of Representatives will vote for speaker.

According to the agency, Democrats have won control of both chambers of Congress. President Donald Trump will remain in the White House, while Democrats will control Congress.

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