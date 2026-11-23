Democratic Congressman Jimmy Gomez of California said he will resign from the US House of Representatives on December 1. As The Hill reports, he said he sees no other way forward following a report by the House Ethics Committee.

Committee findings

The committee's report states that there is substantial evidence that Gomez engaged in sexual misconduct. In particular, the document mentions unwanted sexual advances and sexual contact with a House of Representatives staff member.

Gomez's position

Gomez said he recognizes the seriousness of the report and takes full responsibility for personal mistakes he made outside his marriage. At the same time, he said he has significant disagreements with the report and its conclusions, and also raised concerns about the review procedure.

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According to the congressman, he voluntarily cooperated with the committee and responded to requests for information. Gomez also claims that his testimony was used selectively in the final document and that he was not given an opportunity to respond to the report.

Gomez was already set to leave Congress after the end of his term: in the midterm elections, he lost to Democrat Angela Gonzalez-Torres, whom The Hill describes as a democratic socialist.

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