Republican Congressman Eli Crane is projected to win reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives from Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District. According to Decision Desk HQ, he is expected to defeat Democrat Jonathan Nez for the second consecutive time.

The forecast was released a week later

As The Hill reports, Decision Desk HQ released its projection only a week after the election because the race was close. Toward the end of the campaign, the contest became unexpectedly competitive: Republican organizations at the national level invested money in a district where President Donald Trump won by a double-digit margin in the 2024 election.

In October, the Cook Political Report changed its rating of the race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.” Decision Desk HQ’s final pre-election forecast also classified the district as “likely Republican” and projected the incumbent congressman to win by about six percentage points.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Crane’s and Nez’s campaigns

Crane is a former U.S. Navy special operations serviceman and a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. He was first elected to Congress in 2022. He was also among the Republicans who voted in 2023 to remove Kevin McCarthy from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Nez, a former president of the Navajo Nation, focused his campaign on the cost of living and economic issues, while also criticizing Crane’s support for the president’s agenda. In 2024, Nez had already run against Crane and lost by about nine percentage points. The district covers a significant part of northern and eastern Arizona, including Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation territory. If the projection is confirmed, Crane will receive a third term in Congress.

Read us on