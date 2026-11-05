Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin in the United States announced that she will run for the position of chair of the Republican Conference in the House of Representatives. Her rival will be the current conference chair, Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain. As The Hill reports, this position will be important for shaping Republican messaging, as the party will be in the minority next year and prepare to counter the Democrats’ agenda ahead of the 2028 elections.

Houchin’s arguments

In a letter to fellow Republicans sent on Wednesday, Houchin said that returning the party to the majority depends on its messaging and its ability to communicate it effectively. She emphasized her experience in public relations, communications, and election campaigns.

Before being elected to Congress, Houchin ran her own PR business, worked with local- and national-level campaigns, earned a master’s degree in political management, and graduated from Yale University’s Women’s Campaign School. She also serves on the House Rules Committee, the Budget Committee, and the Energy and Commerce Committee.

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McClain’s position

In her letter, McClain called Tuesday’s election a devastating setback for the Republican Conference and said she would not downplay the scale of the defeat. At the same time, she said Republicans are ready to return to the political fight and can chart a new course based on the experience and connections they have already gained.

If re-elected, McClain promised to oppose Democrats, criticize their agenda, and offer Americans a vision of the future under Republican leadership. In a post on X, she said she has the support of 33 House Republicans, including Appropriations Committee Chair Tom Cole and Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, as well as two Republican candidates elected to Congress in this election cycle.

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