In the United States, Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain has been reelected chair of the Republican Party conference in the House of Representatives. She won an internal party vote against Florida Congressman Greg Steube and Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin, The Hill reports.

Voting results

According to a source familiar with the voting results, 93 Republicans supported McClain. Houchin received 57 votes, while Steube received 27.

McClain has served as chair of the Republican Conference since 2025. In this position, she was one of the party representatives communicating President Donald Trump’s agenda and key Republican legislative initiatives.

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After the midterm elections

Following significant Republican losses in the midterm elections last week, some conference members called for changing the head of party communications. At the same time, McClain secured the support of more than a dozen fellow party members, including House Appropriations Committee Chair Tom Cole and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer.

In a letter to colleagues, McClain called the election results a crushing failure for the Republican Conference and said that the party was ready to return to the political fight. She also pledged to counter the Democrats’ agenda and offer Americans a vision of the future under Republican leadership.

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