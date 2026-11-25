About 3.7 million jobs in European industry are at risk due to the financial difficulties of companies, consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimated. The risks also concern more than €500 billion in value added, Euronews reports.

Nearly half of companies face financial difficulties

According to McKinsey, in 2025 approximately 45% of industrial companies covered by the study were under financial strain or in distress. There were 39% of such businesses in 2023 and 42% in 2024. Preliminary figures for 2026 indicate that the growth in this share is accelerating.

McKinsey's Industrial Financial Health Index covers nearly 1,200 European manufacturers, both public and private, with revenues exceeding €100 million. The assessment considered five financial signals, including a sharp decline in profits and high debt relative to earnings. The 2025 data are based on full-year S&P Capital IQ information.

Labour and energy costs

The highest share of industrial companies in a financially difficult position in 2025 was recorded in Portugal. Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Spain followed in the ranking. In Germany, the EU's largest economy, this indicator increased by 12 percentage points over the year.

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McKinsey links the weakening position of European industry, among other things, to higher labour and energy costs compared with China. According to the company's analysis, labour productivity in automotive research and development in China is 1.5 times higher than in Europe. The average price of industrial electricity in Europe was also more than 1.5 times higher than in China and the United States.

Investment gap

The report notes that China spent about $6 trillion, or €5.5 trillion, on gross productive investment in 2025. McKinsey includes spending on infrastructure, non-residential buildings, machinery, software, and research and development in such investments. Europe's spending amounted to approximately $3 trillion, or €2.7 trillion.

McKinsey considers the problems of European industrial companies to be structurally solvable, but stresses the need for swift action.

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