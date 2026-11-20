A consortium of companies from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait has begun restoring Syria’s main M5 motorway. Work is already underway on a section south of Damascus, Syrian Transport Minister Yarub Badr told The National.

The 465-km motorway starts near the Nasib border crossing on the border with Jordan, passes through Damascus, Homs, Hama and Aleppo, and runs toward the border with Turkey. It is also connected to the M4 highway, which leads from Aleppo to the port city of Latakia.

Funding and participants

The consortium includes Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company, Saudi Arabia’s Al Rawaf Contracting Company, as well as Qatar’s Al Jaber Group and Al Mohannadi Group. According to Badr, part of the project’s costs will be covered by three-year state road financing worth $670 million.

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The minister said that the M5 is planned to be fully restored. The upgraded road will have lighting, road signs and safety barriers meeting international standards. Authorities also intend to repair two roads branching off the M5 to the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salama border crossings.

Transport route to Europe

In April, Syria, Turkey and Jordan agreed to develop a south-to-north transport route with a modernized road network, which is planned to be connected to Saudi Arabia’s railway network. Saudi Arabia said that the feasibility study for the railway project should be ready by the end of the year.

Badr also said that the World Bank is to provide $200 million to repair the most damaged sections of Syria’s railway. At the same time, a buildup of trucks persists at the Nasib crossing with Jordan, which the minister linked to customs procedures.

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