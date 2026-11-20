In Kenya, the Frontier Minerals consortium, which includes US companies, has won a tender to develop the Mrima Hill mining project in Kwale County. It outbid seven other bidders, including companies from China and Australia, BBC News reports.

Deposits valued at more than $60 billion

According to estimates, the Mrima Hill site, located near the Indian Ocean coast, contains deposits of critical minerals worth more than $60 billion. They include niobium, which is used in the production of electric vehicles and in the aerospace and defense industries.

Frontier Minerals includes Bunker Hill Mining Corp, American Resources Corporation, and ReElement Technologies Corporation. The consortium said it plans to establish mineral processing and refining facilities in Kenya so that a larger share of the economic benefits from the resources remains in the country.

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Competitors’ objections and project requirements

The Mrima Hill site covers about 390 acres of forest. Local residents are concerned that mining could harm the forest and threaten their ancestral heritage. There is also the question of whether communities near the deposit will benefit from the investment.

The project cannot yet begin: Frontier Minerals must obtain an exploration license and meet regulatory requirements. According to Reuters, two competitors intend to challenge the tender results. Australia’s RareX, in particular, claims that Frontier Minerals failed to meet an earlier application deadline. The Kenyan government insists that the selection process was open and transparent.

The tender took place amid US efforts to expand access to African critical minerals, strengthen its own supply chains, and reduce dependence on China, which dominates the processing of a number of such resources.

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