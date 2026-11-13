Italy’s Constitutional Court has called for urgent legislative measures to reduce overcrowding in penitentiary institutions while preserving protection for society from the potential danger posed by convicted persons. This was reported by ANSA English.

Court ruling

The court examined a question of constitutional legitimacy raised by the Florence Court for the Supervision of Sentences regarding Sollicciano prison in Florence. The Constitutional Court found the question inadmissible but stressed the need for urgent intervention by lawmakers.

According to the court, one possible step could be to adjust or expand the criteria for access to alternative forms of punishment. The Constitutional Court had already made this recommendation in ruling No. 279 of 2013.

Facility occupancy data

According to the latest available data from the human rights association Antigone, as of April 30, 2026, Italy’s prison overcrowding rate stood at 139.1%. At the end of April, 64,436 inmates were held in the country.

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The theoretical capacity of Italian prisons was 51,265 places, but only 46,318 were actually available. In 73 institutions, occupancy reached at least 150%, while in eight it exceeded 200%. Only 22 prisons were not overcrowded.

Violence and suicides

The Antigone report also noted that the number of available places in prisons decreased by 537 after the government announced a plan to increase capacity. Overcrowding is linked to rising violence and a high suicide rate among inmates.

The number of assaults between inmates rose by 73%, from 3,356 in 2021 to 5,812 in 2025. Last year, at least 82 people died by suicide in Italian prisons; according to Antigone’s assessment, the 2026 figure may be the same or higher.

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