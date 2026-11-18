In Germany, the Federal Constitutional Court rejected the BSW party’s complaint regarding a recount of votes in the Bundestag elections. The court ruled that a recount was not necessary, Der Spiegel reports.

Election result

BSW received 4.981% of the vote and narrowly failed to clear the five-percent electoral threshold. Since the result was announced, the party had challenged the vote count outcome.

According to the publication, the challenge was connected specifically to the result under which the party lacked votes to reach the five-percent threshold.

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BSW complaint

BSW, or Bündnis Soziale Gerechtigkeit, is a party founded by Sahra Wagenknecht. It demanded a review of the votes already counted in the elections to the German parliament.

Court decision

The Federal Constitutional Court did not support this demand, so the party’s complaint was unsuccessful. The court decision did not change the voting outcome, as no recount was ordered. Der Spiegel reported the decision on November 18, 2026.

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