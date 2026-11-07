The Chinese Consulate in Melbourne called on local authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and severely punish the person responsible for the death of a Chinese delivery worker who was fatally stabbed in central Melbourne, Australia. As reported by the South China Morning Post, the victim was 47 years old and came from the northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi.

Attack in central Melbourne

According to Victoria Police, on Friday evening two delivery workers encountered a man who was interfering with their bicycles. A confrontation then occurred between them. One of the delivery workers was fatally stabbed, while the other was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday morning, police detained a 51-year-old suspect, who remains in custody. The Chinese Consulate said it takes the incident seriously and has activated its emergency response mechanism. China’s consul general is in contact with the victim’s family and is assisting with further arrangements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Community and platform response

Victoria state legislator Richard Welch said the community was shocked by the crime. Two customers to whom the victim had previously delivered orders, as well as restaurant owners he worked with, described him as a patient and kind person. A protest and a candlelight vigil were expected to be held in the city.

The incident also drew attention to the safety of platform workers. Couriers registered on the HungryPanda platform said online that they had allegedly previously been charged for stolen orders. A petition calling for a review of the company’s policy on such cases and potential risks to workers gathered more than 4,000 signatures.

HungryPanda said in a statement that it never requires couriers to pursue or confront people in order to recover an order. The company also said couriers do not face deductions or penalties if a delivery is disrupted by theft, robbery, or a safety threat.

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