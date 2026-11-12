In Washington, Rear Adm. Chris Cavano, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s submarine forces, said that the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia are implementing the AUKUS defense partnership according to plan and, in some areas, ahead of schedule. This was reported by Breaking Defense, citing his remarks at the annual Submarine League symposium. At the same time, the admiral did not specify which areas of the program are ahead of the planned timeline.

Rotational forces in Australia

The first AUKUS component envisages providing Australia with Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines by 2032. Cavano cited as evidence of progress the reactivation in spring of Submarine Squadron 3, which supports the establishment of Submarine Rotational Force-West at the Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Stirling base.

Under this initiative, the United States and the United Kingdom are to provide a rotational presence of nuclear-powered attack submarines at HMAS Stirling — up to four U.S. submarines and one British submarine. In October, the three countries announced that the first submarine assigned to Submarine Rotational Force-West would be the U.S. Virginia-class USS Colorado.

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USS Colorado arrived in Australia on October 27 for scheduled month-long maintenance. According to the Pentagon, the submarine is expected to return at the end of next year to deploy the first rotational group at HMAS Stirling.

Training of autonomous systems

Cavano also mentioned the Maritime Big Play naval exercise off the coast of California, which the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia recently completed under the second AUKUS component. The Royal Navy called it the largest demonstration of uncrewed and autonomous technologies involving the three countries. More than 40 technologies were used in the exercise, including crewed, uncrewed and multi-domain autonomous systems. The U.S. Navy said the aim of the drills was to integrate mature robotic and autonomous systems into AUKUS coalition maritime operations.

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