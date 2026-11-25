UN humanitarian aid coordinator Tom Fletcher has arrived in Yemen and called for urgent, safe and sustained humanitarian access to civilians, including in the city of Taiz. He said that fighting, insecurity and severe restrictions on key supply routes are depriving families of access to food and medicine.

As UN News reports, Fletcher said that millions of people are going hungry across the country. He stressed that hospitals and first responders are being attacked, while Yemen is slipping ever deeper into crisis after many years of conflict.

Displacement and funding shortfalls

According to the UN, around 364,000 people have fled their homes since August, including tens of thousands in the past week alone. Fletcher said that severe underfunding of humanitarian work has brought the international humanitarian response to the brink of collapse, although aid teams continue to work in particularly dangerous conditions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among the urgent priorities, he named safe and sustained access to civilians who need support, highlighting Taiz in particular. According to the official, the global humanitarian system is overstretched, underfunded and under attack, while in Yemen the humanitarian response is falling furthest behind the needs.

Call to release detained workers

Fletcher also called on the Houthis to immediately and unconditionally release detained staff of the UN and other humanitarian organizations. As of mid-October, 71 UN staff members were being held by the Houthis.

Last month, it became known that UN human rights worker Mohammad al-Shami had died after being held by the Houthis for more than two years. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that al-Shami's family learned of his death only several weeks later. UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg had previously told the Security Council that many detainees have serious health problems.

Read us on