South Korean company Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) plans to begin mass production of a new attack helicopter for the Marine Corps in 2027. The Marine Attack Helicopter (MAH) was publicly demonstrated for the first time in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Korea Herald reports.

Helicopter for amphibious landings

The MAH was developed on the basis of the KUH-1 Surion multirole helicopter, which entered service in 2012. Its Marineon naval variant is designed to transport marines from ships to landing areas, while the new aircraft is intended to provide fire support during landing operations.

According to KAI, the helicopter will be able to destroy enemy positions and air defense assets while covering transport helicopters and Marine Corps units. Development of the MAH began in October 2022, and the first prototype flew in December 2024. The company built a total of three prototypes, which underwent live-fire and shipboard operational tests.

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Armament and characteristics

The helicopter is equipped with a turret-mounted 20 mm cannon with ammunition for up to 600 rounds, air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles, as well as guided and unguided rockets. Cabin protection was reinforced to a level intended to withstand hits from bullets fired by a 12.7 mm heavy machine gun; the Surion was stated to be protected against 7.62 mm bullets.

The MAH is about 19 meters long including its rotor, 5 meters high, and has a 6.1-meter wingspan for weapon mounts. Its maximum speed is estimated at about 137 knots, while flight endurance with a full fuel load is up to four and a half hours.

Statement on export potential

KAI President Kim Jong-cheol said the new aircraft's firepower is comparable to that of the U.S. AH-64 Apache, but its cost could be about half as high. According to him, depending on configuration and procurement conditions, an Apache can cost from $50 million per unit.

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