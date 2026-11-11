Frenchman Corentin Horeau won the IMOCA class in the 13th transatlantic Route du Rhum regatta, finishing in Guadeloupe, a French overseas department. On the MACSF yacht, he covered the distance from Saint-Malo in northern France in 9 days, 17 hours, 12 minutes and 9 seconds, Der Spiegel reports.

A record in his debut race

Horeau competed in the Route du Rhum for the first time and improved the previous class record, set in 2022, by more than two days. According to the publication, the decisive factor was his choice of a southern route the day after the start, when the wind weakened.

MACSF quickly found wind, while the leaders at the time, Sam Goodchild and Ambrogio Beccaria, lost time on a more northerly route. Horeau could not be caught after that: by the time he reached the finish, the other IMOCA-class yachts were at least 270 nautical miles behind.

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Battle for the other places

Horeau's compatriot Tom Laperche had earlier become the overall winner of the Route du Rhum across all classes. His much faster Ultim-class trimaran SVR-Lazartigue arrived in Guadeloupe on Saturday evening.

Germany's Boris Herrmann on Malizia 4 had a good chance of taking second place in the IMOCA class and was expected to arrive in Pointe-à-Pitre on Thursday at noon. However, a podium place was not yet guaranteed, as Goodchild and Frenchwoman Élodie Bonafous could overtake Malizia 4. Beccaria withdrew from the regatta after falling in the cockpit.

There were also incidents involving other participants during the race. Francis Joyon, the winner of the 2018 Route du Rhum, capsized near Ireland and was then rescued by the crew of a cargo ship. Violette Dorange and Romain Pilliard withdrew after a collision.

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