King Philippe of Belgium has given Prime Minister Bart De Wever additional time to reach an agreement on the budget after several days of unsuccessful negotiations between the parties in the governing coalition. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Negotiations without a breakthrough

De Wever informed the king about the state of the negotiations during a meeting at the Royal Palace. Earlier on Monday, a meeting was held involving a smaller group of government members.

A palace statement said that the king expressed regret over the lack of progress and urged the prime minister to reach an agreement as soon as possible. He also called on all parties to put the public interest first and take responsibility for preventing the political crisis from deepening.

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Risk of government collapse

After the meeting, De Wever said he would convene the leaders of the coalition parties to discuss ways out of the deadlock. According to him, the government's key negotiating group failed to agree on the budget framework because one of the coalition partners rejected the proposed compromise. According to the agency, it was likely the Flemish socialist party Vooruit.

The prime minister warned that the absence of an agreement by the end of the year would effectively lead to the collapse of the government, as temporary budget mechanisms would reach their 12-month limit. De Wever will continue to inform the king about the situation at weekly meetings.

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