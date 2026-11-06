Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever will continue budget negotiations after King Philippe rejected his resignation and instructed that consultations be resumed immediately. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a statement from the Royal Palace.

Consultations at the Royal Palace

The decision was made after the monarch met with De Wever at the Royal Palace and held consultations with the leaders of the five parties forming the government majority.

The prime minister submitted his resignation to the king on Monday after coalition partners failed to reach an agreement on budget measures.

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Promise of compromise

Leaders of all five parties confirmed their intention to agree on a sound budgetary trajectory for the next three years and complete the negotiations as soon as possible. They also formally committed to making the concessions necessary to reach an agreement within the government.

The king stressed the need to find a fair balance between preserving social cohesion and stimulating economic growth. De Wever is to report to the king on November 16.

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