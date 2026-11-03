In Antigua and Barbuda, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were caught in a heavy downpour during the country's Independence Day celebrations on November 1. Euronews reports.

Ceremony at the stadium

The royal couple were at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium alongside Prime Minister Gaston Browne. Before the ceremony began, they were welcomed by Governor-General Rodney Williams. During the event, citizens were honored for their contributions to national development.

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Commonwealth leaders' meeting

The visit by Charles III and Camilla coincided with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda. The event ran from November 1 to 4 and brought together leaders to discuss investment, development, and international cooperation.

Antigua and Barbuda gained independence from the United Kingdom on November 1, 1981. The country marks this date as Independence Day.

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